Swiss National Bank Has $23.50 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX opened at $33.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.96. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.