Swiss National Bank Has $24.12 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $24,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of X. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in United States Steel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

NYSE:X opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

