Swiss National Bank Has $24.26 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $24,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.22 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,936 shares of company stock valued at $558,507 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

