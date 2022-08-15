Swiss National Bank Has $24.53 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $24,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $853,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $9,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

