Swiss National Bank Has $24.59 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $24,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 129,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 952.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after purchasing an additional 120,685 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 44,756 shares during the period.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,164,765.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $189.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.