Swiss National Bank Has $25.49 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,269 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $158.83 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

