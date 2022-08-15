Swiss National Bank Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $27,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $197.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.