Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $23,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.