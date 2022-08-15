Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $24,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE U opened at $58.47 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

