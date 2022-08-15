Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $24,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 535,522 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 115,112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,258 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,691 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 45,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

