Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Toro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Toro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Toro by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 404,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after buying an additional 120,855 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $22,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $90.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

