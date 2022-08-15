Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $20,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of FRT opened at $111.68 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.