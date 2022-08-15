Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $20,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.6% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $47,298,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $85.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

