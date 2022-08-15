Swiss National Bank Purchases 12,200 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of KSS opened at $33.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

