Swiss National Bank Purchases 21,700 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $27,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Life Storage by 12.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Life Storage Trading Up 2.0 %

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Life Storage stock opened at $135.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.