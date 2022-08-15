Swiss National Bank Purchases 21,900 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $77.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

