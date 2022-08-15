Swiss National Bank Purchases 44,600 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $25,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $191.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

