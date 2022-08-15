Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LW opened at $81.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $82.26.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

