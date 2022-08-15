Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $216.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average of $171.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $218.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

