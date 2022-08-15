Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $24,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in BeiGene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

BeiGene Stock Performance

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $484,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $193.97 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.44.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.