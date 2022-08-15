Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $26,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 46.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

EQT opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

