Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PSTG. Cowen decreased their price target on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $30.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

