Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $149.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

