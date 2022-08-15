Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SLVM stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.
Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.
