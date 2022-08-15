Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

About Sylvamo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

