Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $68.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.68. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

