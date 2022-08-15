Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $123.14 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

