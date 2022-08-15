Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,001 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

RingCentral stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.36.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $171,703.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,608.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,700,796.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,740 shares of company stock worth $2,010,500. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company's stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

