Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,175 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 32,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in First Solar by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,984 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

First Solar Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $117.96 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.