Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,277 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in US Foods were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in US Foods by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of US Foods by 2,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,212 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $54,277,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1,220.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 669,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $33.27 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

