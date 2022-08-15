Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,567 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

NNN stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

