Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 30,826 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,301 shares of company stock worth $284,281. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FDP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

