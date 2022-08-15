Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,180 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 828,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661,125 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $20,787,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

