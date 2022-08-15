Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 376 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Wishbone Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $68.62 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $317.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.91.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. Wedbush raised their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

