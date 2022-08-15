Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 449 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Paylocity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.
Paylocity Stock Performance
Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $264.94 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.03.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
