Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 507 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEX were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $762,355 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.73.

NYSE WEX opened at $167.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.93.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

