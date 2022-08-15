Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 955 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avalara were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Avalara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Stock Performance

Avalara stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

