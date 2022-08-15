Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Penumbra Stock Performance
Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $172.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -330.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.61. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $293.20.
Insider Activity at Penumbra
In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 451 shares of company stock worth $57,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.
