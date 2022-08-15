Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,958,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $61,738,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,856,000 after buying an additional 188,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after buying an additional 120,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

