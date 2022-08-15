Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.2 %

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech stock opened at $147.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.62. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

