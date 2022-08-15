Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jabil were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

