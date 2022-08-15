Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five Below were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Five Below by 44,352.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 205,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 8,466.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.