Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,221 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,830,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,754,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,000,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,879,000 after acquiring an additional 305,991 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

