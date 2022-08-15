Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,654 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ciena were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,852 shares of company stock worth $1,459,902. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

CIEN opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

