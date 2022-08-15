Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 182 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chemed were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $490.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.40 and its 200-day moving average is $484.76. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

