Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 663 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,732,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,341,000 after acquiring an additional 137,049 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 178,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,370 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.70.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $177.34 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

