Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 810 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $78.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.