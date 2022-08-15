Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

UTHR opened at $217.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

