Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 850,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 80,891 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.