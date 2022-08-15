Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trex were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE TREX opened at $58.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.53.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.