Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.61 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,030 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AptarGroup Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $111.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $136.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.